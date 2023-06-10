Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners hit the field against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 10:07 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Seattle is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .374 this season.

The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.

Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 269 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.220 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, June 3, when he threw two innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Texas Rangers.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Rangers L 16-6 Away Bryan Woo Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Luis Castillo - 6/10/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Gilbert Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins - Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins - Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech

