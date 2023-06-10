Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:26 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Ty France -- hitting .311 with four doubles and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on June 10 at 10:07 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with an OBP of .342, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .417.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 91st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- France will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 during his last outings.
- In 68.9% of his games this season (42 of 61), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (31.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 6.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- France has an RBI in 21 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 45.9% of his games this year (28 of 61), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.310
|AVG
|.242
|.400
|OBP
|.282
|.534
|SLG
|.306
|16
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|9
|18/10
|K/BB
|22/6
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (3-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
