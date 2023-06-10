Ty France -- hitting .311 with four doubles and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on June 10 at 10:07 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with an OBP of .342, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .417.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 91st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

France will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 during his last outings.

In 68.9% of his games this season (42 of 61), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (31.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 6.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

France has an RBI in 21 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 45.9% of his games this year (28 of 61), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .310 AVG .242 .400 OBP .282 .534 SLG .306 16 XBH 8 5 HR 0 19 RBI 9 18/10 K/BB 22/6 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings