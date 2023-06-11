Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .214 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- In 53.7% of his 54 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (11.1%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has driven in a run in 15 games this year (27.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.7% of his games this season (22 of 54), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.233
|AVG
|.190
|.269
|OBP
|.327
|.359
|SLG
|.464
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|13
|25/5
|K/BB
|28/17
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.27 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (70 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
