The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Angels.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 59 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .268 with 28 extra-base hits.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 90th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Kelenic has had a hit in 43 of 60 games this season (71.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has had an RBI in 23 games this season (38.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .248 AVG .287 .304 OBP .354 .448 SLG .548 12 XBH 16 4 HR 7 14 RBI 15 38/8 K/BB 41/12 4 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings