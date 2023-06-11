Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Kolten Wong (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .153 with three doubles and 12 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 13 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not homered in his 39 games this year.
- Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this year (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.127
|AVG
|.175
|.273
|OBP
|.221
|.145
|SLG
|.206
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|15/8
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (70 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (4-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.47 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.