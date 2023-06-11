The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 21st in baseball with 66 home runs. They average one per game.

Seattle is 25th in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage.

The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.228).

Seattle ranks 19th in runs scored with 275 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners are 22nd in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 28th-most in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.215).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Gilbert enters this game with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Gilbert is trying to collect his 11th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has given up one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Luis Castillo - 6/10/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins - Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins - Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins - Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lucas Giolito

