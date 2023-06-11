How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Angels Player Props
|Mariners vs Angels Odds
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 21st in baseball with 66 home runs. They average one per game.
- Seattle is 25th in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.228).
- Seattle ranks 19th in runs scored with 275 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners are 22nd in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 28th-most in the majors.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle's 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.215).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Gilbert enters this game with seven quality starts under his belt this season.
- Gilbert is trying to collect his 11th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
- He has given up one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/6/2023
|Padres
|W 4-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|6/7/2023
|Padres
|L 10-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Wacha
|6/9/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|-
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Griffin Canning
|6/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Edward Cabrera
|6/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eury Pérez
|6/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Michael Kopech
|6/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Lucas Giolito
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.