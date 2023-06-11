Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (31-32) will visit Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (35-31) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, June 11, with a start time of 4:07 PM ET.

The Mariners are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Angels (-105). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (4-3, 3.80 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (4-2, 4.47 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 23, or 56.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 23-18 (56.1%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 1-3 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Angels have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (48.1%) in those contests.

The Angels have a mark of 12-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+310) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +10000 18th 4th Win AL West +2000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.