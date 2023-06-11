The Los Angeles Angels (35-31) and Seattle Mariners (31-32) play a rubber match on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Griffin Canning (4-2) to the mound, while Logan Gilbert (4-3) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Canning - LAA (4-2, 4.47 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (4-3, 3.80 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (4-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 26-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to his opponents.

Gilbert has recorded seven quality starts this year.

Gilbert enters the game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He allowed at least one earned run in each of his appearances in 2023.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

The Angels' Canning (4-2) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, a 2.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.241 in nine games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Canning has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

