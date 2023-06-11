How to Watch the Storm vs. Mystics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:31 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Washington Mystics (4-3) face the Seattle Storm (1-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on ABC.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Storm vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Storm vs. Mystics
- Seattle averages just 0.6 more points per game (75.0) than Washington gives up (74.4).
- Seattle's 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Washington has allowed to its opponents.
- The Storm have put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 40.0% from the field.
- Seattle's three-point shooting percentage this season (33.6%) is 4.0 percentage points higher than opponents of Washington are averaging (29.6%).
- The Storm are 0-3 in games when the team makes more than 29.6% of their three-point attempts.
- Washington averages 35.4 rebounds a contest, 1.2 more rebounds per game than Seattle's average.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.