Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Teoscar Hernandez (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .240 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
- Hernandez has recorded a hit in 41 of 63 games this year (65.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.4%).
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (14.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (36.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (12.7%).
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (31.7%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.210
|AVG
|.268
|.252
|OBP
|.316
|.370
|SLG
|.447
|9
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|20
|44/5
|K/BB
|41/7
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (70 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (4-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.47, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.