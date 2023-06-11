Ty France -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on June 11 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.

France will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 over the course of his last games.

France has gotten at least one hit in 69.4% of his games this year (43 of 62), with more than one hit 19 times (30.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

France has driven home a run in 21 games this year (33.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .310 AVG .242 .400 OBP .287 .534 SLG .313 16 XBH 9 5 HR 0 19 RBI 9 18/10 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings