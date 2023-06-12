A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:26 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, A.J. Pollock (.208 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Angels.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock has three doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .173.
- In 33.3% of his games this season (12 of 36), Pollock has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (8.3%), homering in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Pollock has driven home a run in seven games this year (19.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 10 of 36 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.120
|AVG
|.229
|.211
|OBP
|.269
|.280
|SLG
|.375
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 68 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (5-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.79), 43rd in WHIP (1.249), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.