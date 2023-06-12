On Monday, Dylan Moore (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Seattle Mariners face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate (2022)

Moore hit .224 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.

Moore had a hit 38 times last season in 93 games (40.9%), including eight multi-hit games (8.6%).

He took the pitcher deep in 6.5% of his games last season (93 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 of 93 games last year (17.2%), Moore drove in a run, and five of those games (5.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

He crossed home plate in 33 of his 93 games a season ago (35.5%), with two or more runs scored five times (5.4%).

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 37 .185 AVG .279 .307 OBP .442 .311 SLG .488 7 XBH 12 4 HR 2 13 RBI 11 45/15 K/BB 30/19 12 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)