Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarred Kelenic -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle with 59 hits, batting .265 this season with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- In 43 of 61 games this season (70.5%) Kelenic has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).
- He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this season (37.7%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (36.1%), including five multi-run games (8.2%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.248
|AVG
|.280
|.304
|OBP
|.351
|.448
|SLG
|.534
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|15
|38/8
|K/BB
|42/13
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (68 total, one per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.79), 43rd in WHIP (1.249), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
