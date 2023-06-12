Mariners vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 12
Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (31-33) and Miami Marlins (37-29) going head to head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (3-3) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (5-4) will take the ball for the Marlins.
Mariners vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- In their last five games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 23, or 54.8%, of those games.
- Seattle is 22-17 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 279 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|@ Padres
|W 4-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|June 7
|@ Padres
|L 10-3
|George Kirby vs Michael Wacha
|June 9
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Luis Castillo vs -
|June 10
|@ Angels
|W 6-2
|Bryan Woo vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 11
|@ Angels
|L 9-4
|Logan Gilbert vs Griffin Canning
|June 12
|Marlins
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 13
|Marlins
|-
|George Kirby vs Edward Cabrera
|June 14
|Marlins
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Eury Pérez
|June 16
|White Sox
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Michael Kopech
|June 17
|White Sox
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Lucas Giolito
|June 18
|White Sox
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Lance Lynn
