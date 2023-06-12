Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will meet Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Marlins Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 21st in MLB action with 68 total home runs.

Seattle's .379 slugging percentage ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.229).

Seattle ranks 19th in runs scored with 279 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.7 times per game, the third-worst average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.

Seattle has a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.226).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday, June 4 against the Texas Rangers, when he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Miller is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the season.

Miller has put up five starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Luis Castillo - 6/10/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels L 9-4 Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins - Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins - Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins - Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn

