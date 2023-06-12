Ty France's Seattle Mariners (31-33) and Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (37-29) will match up in the series opener on Monday, June 12 at T-Mobile Park. The contest will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Marlins have +100 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (3-3, 4.46 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (5-4, 3.79 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Mariners (-120) in this matchup, means that you think the Mariners will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ty France hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 23, or 54.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have a record of 22-17 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (56.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 1-3 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those games.

The Marlins have a mark of 12-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-2.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+225) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 3rd Win AL West +2500 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.