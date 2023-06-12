MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, June 12
Looking for Monday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the top matchups of the day, which features Jesus Luzardo drawing the start for the Marlins, and Bryce Miller taking the ball for Mariners.
Read on to find the probable starters for every game on the docket for June 12.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Braves at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-6) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Reese Olson (0-1) when the teams face off on Monday.
|ATL: Morton
|DET: Olson
|12 (69.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10 IP)
|3.89
|ERA
|2.70
|10.0
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Braves at Tigers
- ATL Odds to Win: -225
- DET Odds to Win: +180
Live Stream Braves at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-2) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will give the start to James Paxton (2-1) when the clubs play on Monday.
|COL: Seabold
|BOS: Paxton
|14 (47.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26 IP)
|5.10
|ERA
|3.81
|6.8
|K/9
|12.5
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (4-6) to the bump as they face the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|SF: Webb
|STL: Liberatore
|13 (84.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (15 IP)
|3.42
|ERA
|6.00
|9.1
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Giants at Cardinals
- SF Odds to Win: -130
- STL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Giants at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (3-1) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Dane Dunning (5-1) for the game between the clubs on Monday.
|LAA: Anderson
|TEX: Dunning
|11 (57.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (53.2 IP)
|5.62
|ERA
|2.52
|5.9
|K/9
|5.5
Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -160
- LAA Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (1-6) when the teams meet on Monday.
|CIN: Weaver
|KC: Greinke
|9 (47.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (66.2 IP)
|6.27
|ERA
|4.05
|8.7
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Reds at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -110
- CIN Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (8-1) to the bump as they play the Athletics, who will give the start to James Kaprielian (1-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.
|TB: Eflin
|OAK: Kaprielian
|11 (66.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (43.2 IP)
|2.97
|ERA
|7.21
|8.9
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Rays at Athletics
- TB Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Luzardo (5-4) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Miller (3-3) when the teams play Monday.
|MIA: Luzardo
|SEA: Miller
|13 (73.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (38.1 IP)
|3.79
|ERA
|4.46
|10.5
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -120
- MIA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Matt Strahm (4-3) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Tommy Henry (3-1) when the teams face off on Monday.
|PHI: Strahm
|ARI: Henry
|17 (42.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (45.1 IP)
|3.61
|ERA
|4.37
|11.7
|K/9
|5.4
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Diamondbacks
- PHI Odds to Win: -115
- ARI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
