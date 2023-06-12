In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 14.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 222.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than this contest's total.

Denver has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 ATS record so far this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 28.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -105 20.0 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -105 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -118 11.5 Michael Porter Jr. 10.5 -125 17.4

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -5000 - Heat +1800 -

