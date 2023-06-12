The Seattle Seahawks have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle put together a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Seahawks games went over the point total.

From an offensive standpoint, Seattle ranked 13th in the NFL with 351.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last season and 4-4 away from home.

Seattle posted a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his throws, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

Also, Walker had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, hauling in 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

In 17 games last year, Bobby Wagner posted 6.0 sacks to go with 10.0 TFL, 140 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Rams September 10 1 - +8000 @ Lions September 17 2 - +1800 Panthers September 24 3 - +8000 @ Giants October 2 4 - +5000 @ Bengals October 15 6 - +900 Cardinals October 22 7 - +20000 Browns October 29 8 - +3000 @ Ravens November 5 9 - +1800 Commanders November 12 10 - +8000 @ Rams November 19 11 - +8000 49ers November 23 12 - +900 @ Cowboys November 30 13 - +1600 @ 49ers December 10 14 - +900 Eagles December 17 15 - +700 @ Titans December 24 16 - +12500 Steelers December 31 17 - +5000 @ Cardinals January 7 18 - +20000

