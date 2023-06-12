Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:26 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .248 with seven doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- In 65.6% of his games this season (42 of 64), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (26.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (15.6%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Hernandez has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.210
|AVG
|.283
|.252
|OBP
|.328
|.370
|SLG
|.480
|9
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|22
|44/5
|K/BB
|42/7
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (68 total, one per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.249 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
