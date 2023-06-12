Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .217 with seven doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 47.8% of his 23 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.4% of those games.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Murphy has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (17.4%), including one multi-run game.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.200
|AVG
|.235
|.263
|OBP
|.278
|.400
|SLG
|.324
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|13/3
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 68 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Luzardo (5-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.249 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
