The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .217 with seven doubles, a home run and five walks.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 47.8% of his 23 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.4% of those games.

He has homered in just one game this year.

Murphy has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (17.4%), including one multi-run game.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .200 AVG .235 .263 OBP .278 .400 SLG .324 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 13/3 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings