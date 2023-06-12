Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Angels.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .429.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 79th in slugging.
- France will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 in his last outings.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this season (44 of 63), with multiple hits 20 times (31.7%).
- In 6.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- France has had an RBI in 21 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 47.6% of his games this year (30 of 63), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.310
|AVG
|.260
|.400
|OBP
|.307
|.534
|SLG
|.336
|16
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|9
|18/10
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Marlins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (68 total, one per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.79), 43rd in WHIP (1.249), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
