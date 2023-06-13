The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (batting .256 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .357.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 90th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 145th in slugging.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (4.8%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has had an RBI in 14 games this year (22.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (41.9%), including nine multi-run games (14.5%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .288 AVG .221 .388 OBP .328 .394 SLG .319 7 XBH 9 2 HR 1 10 RBI 13 26/17 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings