Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (59) this season while batting .265 with 28 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Kelenic has recorded a hit in 43 of 61 games this year (70.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.3%).
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (18.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 23 games this season (37.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.1% of his games this season (22 of 61), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.248
|AVG
|.280
|.304
|OBP
|.351
|.448
|SLG
|.534
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|15
|38/8
|K/BB
|42/13
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.29 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
