Tuesday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (32-33) versus the Miami Marlins (37-30) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 13.

The probable starters are George Kirby (5-5) for the Mariners and Edward Cabrera (5-4) for the Marlins.

Mariners vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Mariners are winless against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Mariners have won 23 out of the 42 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been favored.

This season Seattle has won 14 of its 22 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 18th in the majors with 287 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).

Mariners Schedule