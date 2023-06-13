The Seattle Mariners and Ty France will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Mariners have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +120. A 7-run total has been set in this matchup.

Mariners vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -145 +120 7 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last four games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have gone 23-19 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.8% of those games).

Seattle has gone 14-8 (winning 63.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 59.2% chance to win.

Seattle has had an over/under set by bookmakers 65 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-31-1).

The Mariners are 4-9-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-15 14-18 9-13 23-18 21-23 11-8

