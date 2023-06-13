The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting Teoscar Hernandez to the plate against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs take the field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 19th in MLB play with 71 total home runs.

Seattle is 25th in baseball, slugging .383.

The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Seattle ranks 18th in runs scored with 287 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners are 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.6 times per game, the third-worst average in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff is eighth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.214).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

Kirby is looking to collect his 10th quality start of the year in this game.

Kirby will try to collect his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance.

In two of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Luis Castillo - 6/10/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels L 9-4 Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins W 8-1 Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins - Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins - Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Luis Severino

