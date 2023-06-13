Player props can be found for Ty France and Luis Arraez, among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

France Stats

France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI (71 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .283/.351/.438 on the year.

France hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Angels Jun. 11 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 0 at Angels Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels Jun. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 64 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .245/.306/.437 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Angels Jun. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 10 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Angels Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 91 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .391/.440/.476 so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 59 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .255/.346/.554 slash line so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 11 3-for-4 2 2 2 10 0 at White Sox Jun. 10 3-for-3 1 0 0 3 1 at White Sox Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.