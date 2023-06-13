The Miami Marlins (37-30) visit the Seattle Mariners (32-33) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are George Kirby (5-5) for the Mariners and Edward Cabrera (5-4) for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (5-5, 3.50 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (5-4, 4.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (5-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 0.7 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has nine quality starts in 12 chances this season.

In 12 starts this season, Kirby has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 6.2 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.29 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 4.29 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings over 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.

Cabrera is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year.

Cabrera will try to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.