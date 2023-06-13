Ezi Magbegor and the Phoenix Mercury will duke it out when the Seattle Storm (1-6) take on the Mercury (2-5) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, June 13 at 10:00 PM ET.

In Phoenix's last game, it defeated Indiana 85-82. The Mercury were led by Brittney Griner, who finished with 29 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and Diana Taurasi, with 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Seattle is coming into this game having lost to Washington 71-65 in their last outing. Jewell Loyd led the team with 16 points and five assists.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Mercury vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mercury (-250 to win)

Mercury (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+200 to win)

Storm (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Mercury (-5.5)

Mercury (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Storm Season Stats

The Storm are the worst team in the WNBA in points scored (73.6 per game) and seventh in points allowed (83.6).

On the boards, Seattle is third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (33.6 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds conceded (37.4 per game).

At 15 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the WNBA.

Seattle is fourth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13) and fifth in turnovers forced (14.3).

The Storm are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (7 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32%).

Seattle is the third-worst team in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.1 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (39.3%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm averaged 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 85.2 on the road.

Seattle gave up fewer points at home (73.1 per game) than away (83.7) last season.

The Storm sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (9.7) last season. They also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than away (38.2%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won once.

This season, the Storm have been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Seattle is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Seattle has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Storm.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.