On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Phoenix Mercury (2-5) square off against the Seattle Storm (1-6) at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mercury Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Mercury (-6.5) 162 -265 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mercury (-7.5) 161.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mercury (-6.5) 162.5 -300 +220 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Storm vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Mercury have covered twice in games with a spread this season.
  • The Storm have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Seattle has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
  • In the Mercury's games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
  • In the Storm's chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.