Storm vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Phoenix Mercury (2-5) square off against the Seattle Storm (1-6) at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mercury matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Storm vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mercury Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mercury (-6.5)
|162
|-265
|+225
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mercury (-7.5)
|161.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mercury (-6.5)
|162.5
|-300
|+220
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Storm vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Mercury have covered twice in games with a spread this season.
- The Storm have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- Seattle has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
- In the Mercury's games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- In the Storm's chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.