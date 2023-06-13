On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Phoenix Mercury (2-5) square off against the Seattle Storm (1-6) at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Mercury have covered twice in games with a spread this season.

The Storm have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Seattle has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

In the Mercury's games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

In the Storm's chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.