Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Marlins.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .438, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- France enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- France has picked up a hit in 45 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (7.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- France has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (22 of 64), with two or more RBI seven times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.4% of his games this season (31 of 64), with two or more runs seven times (10.9%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.308
|AVG
|.260
|.396
|OBP
|.307
|.550
|SLG
|.336
|17
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|0
|22
|RBI
|9
|19/10
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera (5-4 with a 4.29 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .213 batting average against him.
