The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.088 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Marlins.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .211 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In seven games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (16 of 56), with more than one RBI eight times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (41.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .236 AVG .182 .277 OBP .314 .387 SLG .443 10 XBH 10 3 HR 6 16 RBI 13 25/6 K/BB 31/17 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings