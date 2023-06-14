Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:30 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.088 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Marlins.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .211 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (16 of 56), with more than one RBI eight times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (41.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.236
|AVG
|.182
|.277
|OBP
|.314
|.387
|SLG
|.443
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|13
|25/6
|K/BB
|31/17
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.17, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
