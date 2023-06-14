J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Marlins - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:34 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.
- He ranks 102nd in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 38 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.2% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.275
|AVG
|.221
|.373
|OBP
|.328
|.376
|SLG
|.319
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|29/17
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.28).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.17, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.