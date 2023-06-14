Jarred Kelenic -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 60 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .265 with 28 extra-base hits.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in 44 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (17.7%), homering in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has driven in a run in 23 games this year (37.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this year (37.1%), including six multi-run games (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .250 AVG .280 .311 OBP .351 .444 SLG .534 12 XBH 16 4 HR 7 14 RBI 15 38/9 K/BB 42/13 5 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings