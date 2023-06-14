Mariners vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (33-33) versus the Miami Marlins (37-31) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on June 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-4) to the mound, while Eury Perez (3-1) will get the nod for the Marlins.
Mariners vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 4, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 24, or 55.8%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored 296 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Luis Castillo vs -
|June 10
|@ Angels
|W 6-2
|Bryan Woo vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 11
|@ Angels
|L 9-4
|Logan Gilbert vs Griffin Canning
|June 12
|Marlins
|W 8-1
|Bryce Miller vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 13
|Marlins
|W 9-3
|George Kirby vs Edward Cabrera
|June 14
|Marlins
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Eury Pérez
|June 16
|White Sox
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Michael Kopech
|June 17
|White Sox
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Lucas Giolito
|June 18
|White Sox
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Lance Lynn
|June 20
|@ Yankees
|-
|George Kirby vs Luis Severino
|June 21
|@ Yankees
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Gerrit Cole
