Wednesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (33-33) versus the Miami Marlins (37-31) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on June 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-4) to the mound, while Eury Perez (3-1) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Mariners vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

Mariners vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 24, or 55.8%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 296 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule