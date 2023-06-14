Mike Ford leads the Seattle Mariners (33-33) into a matchup against the Miami Marlins (37-31) after homering twice in a 9-3 victory over the Marlins. It begins at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (4-4) for the Mariners and Eury Perez (3-1) for the Marlins.

Mariners vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-4, 2.70 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (3-1, 2.17 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (4-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, a 5.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .991 in 13 games this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will send Perez (3-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.17, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .204 batting average against him.

So far this season, Perez has not registered a quality start.

Perez is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per start.

In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

