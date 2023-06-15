The Las Vegas Aces (8-1) welcome in the Seattle Storm (2-6) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Storm vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Aces