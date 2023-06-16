Cal Raleigh, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Marlins.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .217 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 54.4% of his 57 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 57), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has an RBI in 16 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (40.4%), including four games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .245 AVG .182 .284 OBP .314 .400 SLG .443 11 XBH 10 3 HR 6 16 RBI 13 26/6 K/BB 31/17 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings