The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (60) this season while batting .261 with 28 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Kelenic has had a hit in 44 of 63 games this season (69.8%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.6%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (17.5%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 23 games this year (36.5%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this season (36.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .241 AVG .280 .301 OBP .351 .429 SLG .534 12 XBH 16 4 HR 7 14 RBI 15 41/9 K/BB 42/13 5 SB 4

