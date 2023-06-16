Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (60) this season while batting .261 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic has had a hit in 44 of 63 games this season (69.8%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.6%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (17.5%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 23 games this year (36.5%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (36.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.241
|AVG
|.280
|.301
|OBP
|.351
|.429
|SLG
|.534
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|15
|41/9
|K/BB
|42/13
|5
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.57 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.03), 33rd in WHIP (1.181), and ninth in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
