The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Friday at 10:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 18th in MLB play with 74 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle ranks 25th in MLB, slugging .383.

The Mariners are 26th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (297 total).

The Mariners are 23rd in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.6 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle's 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.216).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels L 9-4 Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins W 8-1 Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins W 9-3 Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins L 4-1 Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees - Away Luis Castillo Domingo Germán 6/22/2023 Yankees - Away Bryan Woo Clarke Schmidt

