Friday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (33-34) versus the Chicago White Sox (30-40) at T-Mobile Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on June 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (0-1) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (3-5) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 44 times and won 24, or 54.5%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 20-16, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 297 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule