The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Michael Kopech TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .779, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .430 this season.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

France has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

France has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (22 of 66), with two or more RBI seven times (10.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .299 AVG .260 .388 OBP .307 .528 SLG .336 17 XBH 10 6 HR 0 22 RBI 9 22/11 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings