Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dylan Moore is available when the Seattle Mariners battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 12, when he went 0-for-4 against the Marlins.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Dylan Moore At The Plate (2022)
- Moore hit .224 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.
- Moore had a base hit in 38 of 93 games last year (40.9%), with more than one hit in eight of those contests (8.6%).
- He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 93 opportunities, 6.5%), going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Moore picked up an RBI in 16 of 93 games last season (17.2%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 33 of 93 games last season (35.5%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (5.4%) he scored two or more runs.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|37
|.185
|AVG
|.279
|.307
|OBP
|.442
|.311
|SLG
|.488
|7
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|11
|45/15
|K/BB
|30/19
|12
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Giolito (5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.54), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
