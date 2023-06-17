After hitting .237 with three doubles, seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 14 doubles, three home runs and 36 walks while hitting .245.

He ranks 103rd in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 60.0% of his games this year (39 of 65), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (4.6%), homering in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 21.5% of his games this year (14 of 65), with more than one RBI six times (9.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 65 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .267 AVG .221 .370 OBP .328 .371 SLG .319 8 XBH 9 2 HR 1 10 RBI 13 30/19 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 1

