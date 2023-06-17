Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 61 hits, batting .263 this season with 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

In 70.3% of his games this season (45 of 64), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (20.3%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (17.2%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has driven home a run in 23 games this year (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .246 AVG .280 .315 OBP .351 .430 SLG .534 12 XBH 16 4 HR 7 14 RBI 15 42/11 K/BB 42/13 5 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings