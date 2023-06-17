Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 21st in baseball with 75 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle is 25th in MLB, slugging .385.

The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (300 total).

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Mariners' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Seattle's 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.206).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (4-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw three innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Gilbert has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this outing.

He has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Angels L 9-4 Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins W 8-1 Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins W 9-3 Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins L 4-1 Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees - Away Luis Castillo Domingo Germán 6/22/2023 Yankees - Away Bryan Woo Clarke Schmidt 6/23/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Gilbert Cole Irvin

