The Seattle Mariners (34-34) and the Chicago White Sox (30-41) will square off on Saturday, June 17 at T-Mobile Park, with Logan Gilbert getting the ball for the Mariners and Lucas Giolito taking the mound for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7 runs for the matchup.

Mariners vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (4-4, 4.38 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 25 out of the 45 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 15-9 (62.5%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 12, or 30%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 3-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5500 17th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

