Saturday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (34-34) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (30-41) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (4-4) for the Mariners and Lucas Giolito (5-4) for the White Sox.

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

This season, the Mariners have won 25 out of the 45 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has entered 24 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 15-9 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 300 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).

Mariners Schedule